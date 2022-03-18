Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

