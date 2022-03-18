Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ingevity (NGVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT):

3/16/2022 – Ingevity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Ingevity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2022 – Ingevity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ingevity’s earnings and sales in the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to put pressure on margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

2/25/2022 – Ingevity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Ingevity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand also lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,627. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Get Ingevity Co alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $23,396,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,842,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.