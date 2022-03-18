Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

IONS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 34,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

