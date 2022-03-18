Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. 3,023,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $150,364,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

