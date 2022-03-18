iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after buying an additional 110,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,687,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.15 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

