iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,142,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,070 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22.

