iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.3% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,485,852 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

