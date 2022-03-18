iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. 1,151,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58.

