iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,914 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $76,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 117,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,806 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

