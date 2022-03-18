iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 2.68% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $113,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 5,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,886. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.