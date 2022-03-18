iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 2.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

