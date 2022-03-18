iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Trimmed by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

LQD opened at $121.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.40 and a twelve month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

