iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after purchasing an additional 276,454 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.96. 80,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,202. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

