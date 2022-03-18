iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

IWB opened at $244.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.26. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.77 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

