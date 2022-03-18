iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

