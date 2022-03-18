Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39. Jabil has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

