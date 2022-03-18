Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,369. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,505 shares of company stock worth $6,583,154 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jabil by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,160,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

