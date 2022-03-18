Jake Singleton Purchases 1,515 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $558.53 million, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Joint in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

