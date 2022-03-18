James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AGTI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

