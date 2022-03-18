Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 5.84%. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

