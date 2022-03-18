Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 5.84%. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.54. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
