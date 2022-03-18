Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.47. 660,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
