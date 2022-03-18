Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.47. 660,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after purchasing an additional 191,603 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

