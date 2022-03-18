JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

JBGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,230,000 after acquiring an additional 368,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $28.98 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.