JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.