Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, with a total value of $3,040,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 702,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,414,846. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

