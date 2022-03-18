Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Stellantis’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stellantis in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stellantis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

