Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brighthouse Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

