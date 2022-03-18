Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,260 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 184,028 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

