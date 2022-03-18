Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $564.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

