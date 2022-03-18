Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after buying an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $97.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.12.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

