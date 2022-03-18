Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,860 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.14.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

