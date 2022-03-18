Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $280.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

