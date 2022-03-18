Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

