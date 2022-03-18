JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.84

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $12.25. JOANN shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 2,669 shares trading hands.

JOAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

