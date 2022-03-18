JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the third quarter worth $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in JOANN by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.