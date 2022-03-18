John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

