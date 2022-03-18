John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BFI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BurgerFi International by 240.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

