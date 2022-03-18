Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 9,727 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,810.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OXSQ stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.