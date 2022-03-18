Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 9,727 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,810.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

