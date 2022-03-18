JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $31.80. JOYY shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 23,887 shares traded.

The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.74.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

