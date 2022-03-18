JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 10.9% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $41.84. 41,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 994,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.79. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in JOYY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JOYY by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

