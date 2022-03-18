JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Price Target to $1,040.00

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMERF stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Komercní banka, a.s. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.