JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 56

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.74).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 48 ($0.62) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a market capitalization of £34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($305,591.68). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($176,248.17).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

