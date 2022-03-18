JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -538.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

