JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

