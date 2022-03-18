Julia S. Janson Sells 4,470 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

