Julia S. Janson Sells 4,470 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Duke Energy stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
