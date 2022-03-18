K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.13.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$30.16 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.69 and a one year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

