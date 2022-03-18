Karen Seaberg Sells 1,200 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total transaction of $94,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $247,260.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $82.11 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

