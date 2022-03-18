Karl L. Hanneman Buys 1,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
