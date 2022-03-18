Karl L. Hanneman Buys 1,000 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $267.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

