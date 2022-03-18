KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 12%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 72,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 190,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 811.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50.

About KDA Group (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

