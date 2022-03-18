KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 52%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shot up 52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.77. 1,392,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,273,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEKE. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Get KE alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter worth $25,346,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.