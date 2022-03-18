Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher Acquires 24,000 Shares

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.28. 1,936,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,863. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.