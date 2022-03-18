Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Its Peers Critical Review

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Keurig Dr Pepper to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 4 0 2.50 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors 273 1269 1443 32 2.41

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus price target of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 109.71%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion $2.15 billion 25.20 Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors $12.48 billion $2.09 billion -24.16

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper’s rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.92% 9.35% 4.53% Keurig Dr Pepper Competitors -31.12% -73.36% -17.28%

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers. The Packaged Beverages segment offers finished beverages and other products, including owned brands and third-party brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment sells branded concentrates and syrup to third-party bottlers. The Latin America Beverages segment refers to sales in Mexico, the Caribbean, and other international markets from the production of concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.